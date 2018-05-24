Quad-City Times' “Thumbs Down” editorial on Saturday certainly missed its mark. Because of the editorial boards animus toward President Trump, it showed that it does not understand the situation.
The issue is not about trade. It is stage management in the North Korean negotiations. Fortunately, in your Sunday edition, columnist Mark Thiessen explained what is going on in “Trump has NK cornered.” It is economic pressure, possible military action, good cop/ bad cop that are in play right now.
China needs a favor to save a big employer and offers increases in U.S. agricultural purchasing. It does not want to appear to have taken a gift. Kim makes two trips to China to get “advice.” How interesting.
If this negotiation actually happens, it would be a historic event. Many books would be written. Fortunately, we have a negotiator who is not afraid of offending the other party and is willing to “turn the screws” to get a favorable result. Nothing else can be more important to the U.S. than a good outcome with North Korea.
Lee Schneider
LeClaire