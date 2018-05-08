A newspaper should display great journalism, and the Opinion page represents the editors of the paper. Knowledge of the English language is vital for effective communication.
When I read the Quad-City Times and see misspellings, it is disheartening and I lose confidence in the paper. I wonder about the education of its authors. I don't want my children to read a paper that misspells words.
So, when I read "Dems need slogan of there own" in large type on Monday's Opinion page, my confidence in the paper was shaken, again.
Terry Byrne
Davenport