In response to the letter commenting on Leonard Pitts' divided America:
A populist, nativist, and nationalist movement, that emerged over the past decade or longer brought President Donald Trump to power. We are a divided nation because of it, not because we voted either for or against Mr. Trump. All of us need to recognize this fact for what it is, and what it says about America today. This is what is different than any other period in the history of our nation.
For those whose voting is influenced by specific religious beliefs or single issues, a holistic view of our nation is obscured. For those familiar with world history, we learned the harmful and evil consequences of nativism and nationalism on nations. Tolerance for this political system is not acceptable. Those who cannot recognize the harm Trump and this movement are doing to our nation, will, and must, suffer that intolerance also.
Ida Weibel
Long Grove