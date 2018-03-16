A savior has arisen: arisen in the political, not the religious sense.
So let this message go out to everyone — to Democrats, independents, enlightened Republicans and supporters of smaller parties. Let it go out to all Iowans, regardless of religion and race, because this savior has worked with and for all of you. Yet he remains a true Iowa Democrat with true Iowa values and he is a man who truly cares for Iowans. Do you doubt me? Get out your telephones or sit down at your computers and become acquainted with John Norris. You will find that I am telling you the truth that his entire life has been a preparation for being governor of Iowa at this dark and dangerous time when both our state and our nation are faced with so many difficult and complex problems.
Our first task is to carry him through the Democratic primary. There, 80 percent of the voters have been older than 55. In these harrowing times, we need support from every age group. So, lassies and lads in your 40s, it will be your responsibility to go and cast your vote for John Norris. And, of course, we will expect to find you youngsters in your 30s and 20s to be there when we arrive.
Donald C. Hawley
Eldridge