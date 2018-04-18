Snow was on the ground this week, but already we have had a few nice days reminding us that warmer weather is almost upon us. Those few nice days also brought us a warning of what is to come.
On Sunday, March 18, Jared Boley was speeding down North Pine Street on his motorcycle, according to police. The speed limit is 30 mph. He sped through the intersection at Kimberly and Pine streets. A block further, he lost control of his bike and lost his life.
Speeding down North Pine Street is a common occurrence witnessed by residents who live on this street. It’s not just motorcyclists speeding around the curve after the four-way stop at 46th and Pine streets. This speedway, a residential area, seems to be a favorite spot for those driving cars and trucks also. They speed up after rounding the curve and rev up their motors several times going south on Pine Street to Kimberly Road. Some of the motorcyclists actually get their bikes straight in the air and drive 50 feet or more that way. There is a sidewalk on both sides of the street, and a bike lane on the west side of Pine Street.
Why can’t a speed detector that shows how fast you are driving be installed along the strip going to Kimberly? I know of no one who wants to die or take someone else’s life in an accident. Yet, when warm weather, or dry pavement, gets here, so does recklessness and insanity. Something needs to be done.
Linda Bata
Davenport