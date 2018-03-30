Editorial Page Editor Jon Alexander criticized the NRA and called the organization a "threat to hunting." He should consider the possibility that, if not for the NRA and its constant fight against the anti-gun groups, he would not be allowed to possess those guns he uses for hunting.
He says there is a “non-existent conspiracy to rob Americans of their Second Amendment rights.” Just consider what happened to all the law abiding gun owners in Australia. And now we have a retired Supreme Court Judge calling for the repeal of said Second Amendment. Non-existent?
Chris Hawkins
Morrison, Illinois