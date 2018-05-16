Roads and bridges are not being properly maintained. The security and protection and education for Iowa citizens are under-funded.
It is irresponsible for the elected officials to cut taxes for anyone above 200 percent. This just shows that the Republican party is more interested in filling party coffers through means that will ultimately raise taxes on the working class, and result in cuts to social programs, public school funds and public transportation. Roads and bridges will get only worst with more electric cars and no method on the books to tax them for their share of usage.
Vote Republicans out. The system runs best when both houses are in balance, so they work together for their voters instead of special interest group.
One-party control, either at the state or federal level, should never happen.
William McDonnell
Davenport