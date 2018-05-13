The typical sentence for possession of marijuana in the state of Iowa is up to 6 months in jail. The typical sentence for first offense drunken driving is up to one year in jail.
In September, my father was killed in a head-on collision and the sentence for the defendant was 20 days in jail, with a suspended jail sentence for possession of methamphetamine.
The Muscatine County's prosecuting county attorney, Alan Ostergren, considered this a traffic violation.
He also did not notify me in advance of a trial. I was not contacted to give a victim impact statement. I was not considered at all.
Twenty days in jail for killing my father, semantics aside — our judicial system is seriously broken, and at the very least I will remember this when Mr. Ostergren is up for re-election this November.
Angela Kemper
Muscatine
Editor's note: Kemper is the daughter of Robert Lyle Kemper, 79, of Muscatine, who was killed in a crash in September. Erik Ellis Newberry, 37, of Muscatine, was charged with driving left of center resulting in fatal injuries, a traffic offense, and possession of methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor. He pleaded guilty.