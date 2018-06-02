In the June 5 primary, Republicans in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District have the opportunity to put a conservative on the ballot who has the ability to defeat Dave Loebsack in the November general election. A veteran and physician, Dr. Christopher Peters has the ability to approach old problems with new perspectives, and make a real difference for Iowans.
After spending six years with the Navy and 35 more as a law enforcement officer, I know the rigors facing our men and women in uniform. Dr. Peters honorably served his country for nine years as a surgeon, where he was challenged with saving the lives of countless soldiers. By remaining calm in the face of chaos, Dr. Peters was able to overcome obstacles and successfully carry out his duties. Bringing this same level-headed mindset to Congress will allow him to solve political problems in a bipartisan manner.
Uniformed service instills the values of honesty and integrity in service members — values that are missing from Congress today. I am confident Chris will govern in pursuit of the truth, and represent Iowans admirably. Iowans deserve a voice in Congress and Dr. Peters is the best candidate to represent that voice. I urge Republicans from across Iowa’s second district to join me in supporting Dr. Christopher Peters for Congress.
Richard Turnquist
Centerville, Iowa
Editor's note: Turnquist is a retired Davenport Police Department officer.