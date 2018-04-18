Pianist Daniel Hsu, bronze recipient of the Van Cliburn award has an exposition of presence with his skills and keyboard techniques. In total, he has command of the Steinway and the music of Tchaikovsky. Hsu’s hands race down the treble to the bass clef with flawless precision. This young man is lightning on fire.
In all of my years of listening and watching many professional pianists perform, I have reached the pinnacle with Daniel Hsu. He is numero uno.
Please Quad-City Symphony, enlist his talents to perform again in the Quad-Cities.
June Fahlenkamp
Moline