Cecil Chapman has fallen into Planned Parenthood’s trap by believing and repeating their biggest factoid ever, that only 3 percent of their business is abortions. Planned Parenthood doesn’t want the public to know that they are the largest abortion provider (320,000 a year) in the U.S. It wants the public to think that mostly what they do is provide “health services.”
It arrive at the 3 percent figure by manipulating figures, an accounting gimmick started a few years ago. If a woman goes in for an abortion, but also has a STD test and pap smear, and leaves with birth control, that’s counted as four services. The higher it can get the number of individual services, the smaller the percentage of abortions performed becomes.
It’s estimated that Planned Parenthood makes $191 million from abortion each year, accounting for more than 60 percent of their clinic income. So when it reports that abortion is only 3 percent of business, its officials are ignoring the fact that most businesses count receipts, not the number of items sold, in determining what accounts for the bulk of their business.
Slate magazine called Planned Parenthood’s 3 percent figure “the most meaningless abortion statistic ever.”
Cathy Bein
Silvis