The will of the American voter is impeded by mechanisms created by the two dominant political parties to maintain their stranglehold on the electoral system. When the Federalist and Jeffersonian-Republican parties competed in the late 1790s the main contention was over a strong or weak central government. Today, the two political parties are dedicated proxies in a broader, chronic cultural war. Divisive social issues, such as abortion, gender equality, and LGBTQ rights, harden positions.
The two political parties employ self-serving tactics to limit citizen participation and stifle popular legislation:
- Closed primaries and arcane caucuses exclude independent voters; the largest single faction, the least ideological, the most open to compromise, and the group that decides most general elections. Primaries should be open to independent voters. The caucus, a sadistic anachronism that greatly depresses the participation that would occur in a primary, should be eliminated.
- The United States Senate filibuster, a Senate rule that currently requires 60 votes (cloture) to advance many types of legislation, is an affront to majority rule.
- The speaker of the House of Representatives follows the Hastert Rule by only allowing votes on bills favored by a majority of Republican members. This tactic and the Senate filibuster prevent votes on legislation that might otherwise pass. Is it any wonder why popular initiatives on the minimum wage, gun control, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals never receive an up or down vote?
- The infamous gerrymandering of congressional districts helps candidates with narrow appeal, resulting in the extremes having inordinate power.
Political parties and their contrivances have no constitutional basis, so why tolerate them?
Robert McKanna
Bettendorf