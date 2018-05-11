As parents, we’re all concerned with raising good kids. We’re frightened at the prospect that our son or daughter might somehow start taking drugs and fall into that crazy downward destructive spiral of abuse. Not to mention the personal hell this brings.
How is it that some state officials want to get the drug business going in Illinois?
The state’s in a dire state — potential tax money in legalizing marijuana looks real good to some, especially those who aren’t thinking of long-term public health. This legislative stupidity gets loud support from a small percentage of people who want to do drugs, and business interests keen to profit.
But we want to know, where are the responsible adults here?
The American Medical Association just recently re-affirmed the disastrous consequences of dope use. The Business Roundtable noted the substantial economic harm to our country caused by drug use. Evidence shows that dope use leads very frequently to more dangerous substances. Killers. And legalizing pot means more very young kids using this toxic stuff.
The Colorado experiment has shown the pitfalls of legalizing dope. It ruins lives. Personally, two of our family came damned close to being killed by a stoned driver two years ago. It’s not harmless, not at all. And of course, there are healthier alternatives to “medicinal” dope.
Would you want your son or daughter taking up dope?
Todd and Linda Volker
Ottawa, Illinois