From this Sunday's editorial regarding the walk out at West High School:
" ... Wiepert cited some vacuous 'district policy' and kicked the press literally to the curb."
The Quad-City Times owes Principal Virginia Weipert an apology. Per Davenport Community School District work rules, all media communication must be approved by Communications Director Dawn Saul. The Times staff knows this. Mrs. Weipert was following district policy.
On another point, what a stretch to include the military — regarding bravery — based on comments and gestures from a few passing motorists.
Stacey Houk
Blue Grass
Editor’s note: Houk is a teacher in the Davenport Community School District