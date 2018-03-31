Ever wonder why the rich get richer and the middle class shrinks? It's because the wealthy use their money to dominate government.
Just look at the Illinois gubernatorial race where two super-wealthy candidates overwhelmed their opposition in the primaries with barrages of television ads and by spreading around cash that resulted in support of various groups.
When not running for office, the wealthy are funding campaigns. Once politicians benefit from big contributions, it is human nature to feel obligated to consider the desires of past donors. If politicians don't satisfy big donors, they face the possibility of those donors funding their opponents. No politician wants to be hammered by opposition ads.
With their huge financial advantage, they wealthy relentlessly push their agendas at all levels of government. They keep taxes down, unions weak and regulations meaningless.
If we want good ideas that benefit regular people, we must get money out of politics. Public election financing has worked well in several states, including Maine and Arizona. Seattle is experimenting with giving voters vouchers so they can make small publicly financed donations to candidates of their choice. These are ideas we should be considering here.
Richard Barsanti
Western Springs, Illinois