The political winds are shifting and there are calls for new parties, including a Prohibition Party. Are we forgetting something here? I'm convinced we should rename our country, the United States of Amnesia.
Here's a little poem that I presented before, but I feel needs to be reintroduced:
Prohibition is a flop/ It can't stop what it's meant to stop/ It's filled our streets with grease and slime/ It doesn't prohibit worth a dime/ It's filled our lives with vice and crime/ Nevertheless, we're for it.
-From the New York World, 1931.
Of course, you could substitute the war on drugs for prohibition in this poem.
Note, there's no war on prescription drugs, which kill just as many people if not more than illicit drugs.
Tom Keith
Moline