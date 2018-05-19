In our great state of Iowa, we are watching our once great court system collapse under judges, whose zealous efforts to protect criminals are destroying our communities.
From state Supreme Court Chief Judge Cady, down to our local judges, their goal is to quickly release the criminals back into our neighborhoods, making victims of our communities of their careless actions. Lives are permanently scarred by the criminals and again by the court system.
Unfortunately, Iowa is one of 15 states where crime victims are not protected by the state Constitution.
Marsy's Law, is a victim's "Bill of Rights," giving crime victims the dignity they deserve.
I believe, along with many, adding Marsy's Law to the Iowa Constitution would give crime victims and those that love them the right to be heard and protected from the courts' often reckless decisions.
Our legislative session is finished for this year, but there are many important elections happening this November. Many people who want to be elected will be asking for your vote. First, ask them to support crime victims’ rights and Marsy's Law. And then, ask them to protect our neighborhoods and communities from the criminals and judges.
To learn more about Marsy's Law Iowa go on line: Marsy's Law Iowa.
Raymond Ambrose
Davenport
Editor's note: Ambrose is a member of Davenport City Council.