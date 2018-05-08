Sunday's Quad-City Times editorial, “After Abortion Bill, Iowa is Neither Nice Nor Rational” has again shown, using your own words, a “rampant irrationality”.
Quoting your article: “The fetal heartbeat bill is…nasty….” Here’s a question for you: Is child abuse nasty or not? Is it ever OK to abuse a child in any way? Is it a child’s fault that he or she is in an early stage of life and unable to protect himself or herself? Isn’t ending a child’s life at any age — even only a few weeks conceived — nasty, hurtful, and violent?
The editorial board wrote, “The fetal heartbeat bill is perhaps the most severe crack-down on abortion rights in the U.S.” Our Declaration of Independence states that “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" are among those "unalienable rights" given to all human beings by their creator, which governments are created to protect. A six-week old child has all of the chromosomes and DNA needed to shape his or her life. All that child needs is time to grow.
According to your values, the life and rights of the strong are more important than the life and rights of the weak, the vulnerable, and those unable to defend themselves, including growing children. That is nasty and irrational.
Bob Bartel
Eldridge