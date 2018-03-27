The March for Our Lives Rally on Saturday was just the beginning of things to come. The rally, organized by teenagers, was a major renaissance; they are sick and tired of Government saying one thing, then, doing absolutely nothing.
Over the past 40 years, our government has done nothing for the common good of the people. They have sold their integrity to the highest corporate bidder. These millions of young people are, in essence, giving all Americans a slap in the face, to take back your country, before it gets any worse.
Here are just a few ways government is not working for us: the high cost of healthcare, the high cost of education, the sky-high cost of prescription drugs, the cutting of social programs that help the poor, the elderly, mentally ill, and disabled. The gutless politicians will not take any action on gun control, because the N.R.A. will not help them get re-elected.
On Saturday, as I watched the rally on television, I saw a small glimmer of what democracy in America was, should be, and could be. As a baby boomer, my generation’s last rally was for Civil Rights. We are now at an epic crossroads of how much longer we can maintain our democracy. It is the fourth quarter, and time is not on our side.
Dave Fuller
Davenport