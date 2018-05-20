Iowa has a tradition of working in a bipartisan manner to protect and support our farmers and renewable fuels.
That’s why Iowans from every corner of the state and from every political party were outraged when U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt first attempted to dismantle the agriculture sector by gutting the market for biofuels.
Corn and soy farmers across the country protested, and cuts to EPA biofuel targets were dialed back a bit. That was more than a year ago.
However, Pruitt never actually suspended his crusade against the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), which protects renewable fuel made from farm crops. He’s been working hand-in-hand with Texas lawmakers like Ted Cruz and their oil donors to systematically eliminate the market for biofuels.
Worse, it now appears that Pruitt has been handing out secret waivers to those same oil donors. Waivers in hand, at least one multi-billion-dollar refiner was free to liquidate its stockpile of biofuel credits for $58 million. Every one of those credits now represents a gallon of biofuel that will never be produced or consumed. We don’t know who got most of the waivers, because the EPA won’t even tell lawmakers.
Iowa has a tradition of bipartisan support for the RFS through both Democratic and Republican administrations. That’s because of the benefits a successful renewable fuels industry brings to the state. A strong RFS provides more markets for farmers, more jobs for Iowans, more fuel choices and lower fuel prices for consumers, and a cleaner environment.
All Iowa office holders, Republican and Democrat, must join together to stop Scott Pruitt’s attacks on the Iowa farmers, the renewable fuels industry and the Renewable Fuel Standard.
Rita Hart
Wheatland
Editor's note: Hart, a Democrat, is a member of the Iowa Senate.