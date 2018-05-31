As a full-time professional clown performing on the local, national and international levels for the past 33 years, I was appalled by the headline on Froma Harrop's Monday column, "Nothing funny about US clown show."
A real clown embraces all races, all religions, all genders, all cultures and all walks of life. A real clown does everything in his or her power to bring a bit of happiness to the world — to help folks forget their troubles for just a few moments. A real clown makes every attempt to create an atmosphere that will make the lives of the people he or she meets a little bit better.
I find none of those qualities in the subjects of Harrop's column, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump. They are not clowns. They have none of the wonderful, loving, honorable qualities needed to be a part of the ancient and honorable art form.
Ron "Toto" Johnson
Davenport