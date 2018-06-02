Memorial Day is about those lost their lives fighting for our country. I salute all veterans. Thank you.
It also is a time to reflect on our loved ones who have passed away. Gone from here, but not forgotten. My mom, who was my rock and best friend passed away in 2011. Her birthday was May 25. I sat at my mother's grave on her birthday and cried, laughed and talked to her. I picked flowers from my lilac bush she planted years ago when I moved into my house. I looked at old photos and went down memory lane. It's something that even though I am in my 40's, I still want my mom.
She was the best mother in the world. She taught me to be strong, to always help others, and loved me unconditionally. Mom, thank you. I love you so much. To everyone out there, please take a moment and salute our veterans and our loved ones that one day we will see again.
Angie Rohwer
Davenport