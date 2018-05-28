Would you anti-Planned Parenthood, anti-birth control zealots and lawmakers pay the bills for all the unwanted pregnancies and support them from conception through college? Would there be standing room in the world if it weren't for sensible birth control?
One modern person of today does more pollution to the environment than 100 people did 100 years ago, but the religionists deny this, because they don't want to admit that birth control is necessary to reduce climate change. Wild animals don't practice birth control, but over-populate until disease or starvation take care of the problem.
Anyone has the right to reject "sexual advances," so any woman should have the right to reject any pregnancy she doesn't want.
I know "religion" is working behind the scenes for all this legislation to deny "free choice" in bodily affairs.
The radical religionists are so far in bondage with their archaic and oppressive standards, and want everyone "else" in bondage with them.
Herman Lenz
Sumner, IA