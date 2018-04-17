In August, Iowa became the 47th state to recognize the Armenian Genocide. Gov. Kim Reynolds made the correct decision, to stand against the crime of genocide. The only question is why it took 102 years for it to happen.
The Armenian Genocide was the first major genocide of the 20th century. More than 1.5 million Armenians were massacred by the Ottoman Empire, the ancestor of modern Turkey. Yet the Armenian Genocide has been mostly forgotten. Only 28 countries recognize it. The United States is not one of them, and presidents from both parties have gone back on their pre-election promises to recognize it.
In addition to the Armenian Genocide, genocides were also carried out at the same time against the Greek and Chaldean minorities in the Ottoman Empire. Neither Iowa nor the United States has recognized either. Since 1914, the world has known about the genocides, but done nothing. The impunity of the Ottoman Turks led Hitler to exclaim, “Who, after all, speaks today of the annihilation of the Armenians?”
April 24 is Remembrance Day, the 103rd anniversary of the start of the Armenian Genocide. Take the time to remember the dead, learn about the genocides and raise awareness and recognition.
Michael Goodyear
Davenport