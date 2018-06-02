While our state celebrates massive tax cuts while wiping out job protections for child abuse investigators, our children are being beaten, raped and neglected at a higher rate than ever. A recent AP story reported child abuse up 26 percent in Iowa since last year. No surprise. Our legislators set the table for predators, and those predators, I'm very sad to say, live right here in our community.
What kind of leader could possibly have these priorities? Ours does. State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann's votes not to only ignore, but continue to permit the child abuse, alcoholism, sexual assault, domestic violence and poverty that are very much a tragic part of the lives of the people in Cedar and Johnson counties. He can fake it long enough for a sound bite, saying we need "more resources" like he did in the AP story, but when the rubber hits the road, he is responsible for no resources being there.
Bobby has had multiple opportunities to represent the neediest, most vulnerable people in his district — our children — yet he almost always chooses a good headline over our kids so he can get elected again. Starving, bruised, raped children don't vote, after all. Why should anyone care?
Jodi Clemens does. She has raised children and she understands how it feels to send them out into this world every day hoping they come back safe please vote for her in November.
Joel E. Wells
Iowa City