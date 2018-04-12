This is in rebuttal to Sunday's opinion piece “Rep. King is a threat to moral progress” by Gene Baur of Farm Sanctuary.
U.S. Rep. Steve King is doing his job to uphold the U.S. Constitution. He has introduced several bills to protect the commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution. His recent bill, HR 4848 entitled “Protect Interstate Commerce Act of 2018” is intended to prohibit states from interfering with production practices of agricultural products produced in other states. His bill is consistent with Article I, Section 8, Clause 3 of the Constitution, whereby a state shall not impose a standard on the production of any agricultural product sold or offered for sale in interstate commerce. How is this a “threat to moral progress?”
Mr. Baur claims factory farms are a breeding ground for disease. Just the opposite is true. Penn State researchers have found that eggs from small flocks of chickens are more likely to be contaminated with salmonella enteritidis as eggs sold in grocery stores, which typically come from larger flocks. Last October, the U.S. Animal Health Association reported on the increased incidence of roundworms found in eggs coming from cage-free facilities. How would the readers respond to finding a roundworm in their egg?
In conclusion, instead of criticizing King, we should applaud his efforts. He is defending the U.S. Constitution. National Egg Farmers is defending the production practices of today’s modern agriculture.
Ken Klippen
Audubon, Pennsylvania
Editor’s note: Klippen is president of National Egg Farmers Association