I am requesting civility and respect at our local live theaters. I recently attended the musical "Hamilton" in Chicago and noted how polite and on time the audience was in comparison to our local audiences. When attending plays at the Adler, viewers often arrive 15-30 minutes late and are seated whenever they arrive. In Chicago, all attendees appeared to be in their seats by show time and the doors were closed, with no latecomers seated until intermission. I saw no cell phone usage and heard no talking during the performance. While last year I had season tickets to Broadway at the Adler, I did not renew this year due to the poor behavior of the patrons. We suffered through talking, cell phone usage, drunk attendees, and late arrivals.
I appeal to Quad-Cities residents attending our great local theater to emulate our Chicago neighbors by arriving on time and not talking or having cell phones on during the performances. Also, the Adler should not seat late comers during the actual show but at intermission. This would hopefully inspire more patrons to appear on time. Please show respect to your fellow theater goers, who have paid money for their tickets and hope to enjoy the show without interruption. "The Book of Mormon" is coming soon to the Adler.
Susan B. Perry
Davenport