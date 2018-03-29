When Gov. Kim Reynolds fired Iowa Finance Authority Director David Jamison for sexual harassment in the workplace, she said:
“I can’t pass a law that says everybody treats everybody with respect. But I can lead and I can set an expectation, and that is what I did."
Good job, Gov. Reynolds.
Iowans ← and Americans ← need more leadership when it comes to treating everyone with respect.
Just days ago on Facebook, U.S. Rep. Steve King bullied a young teenager who survived the Parkland school massacre. Iowa needs a governor who has a zero-tolerance policy on hatred and bigotry.
The last time Rep. King made offensive, racist comments, Gov. Reynolds was one of the people who called him out.
That’s why Gov. Reynolds should confront Rep. Steve King and take away his spot as a co-chair her campaign for governor.
When it came to sexual harassment, Gov. Reynolds showed she could lead and set an expectation.
It is time for her to lead again.
Gov. Reynolds, you must clearly separate yourself from Rep. Steve King’s hateful, embarrassing and divisive comments.
You should immediately fire Steve King as a co-chair of your campaign for governor.
Joe Bolkcom
Iowa City
Bolkcom, a Democrat, serves in the Iowa Senate.