An open letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds:
I want you to know how proud I am that you stood for the lives of little babies in the womb. I am not alone. There are thousands of people throughout Iowa and around the country singing your praises for signing the fetal heartbeat bill.
Abortion should have never become legal. It's evil and against all that is holy. Anyone with any intelligence knows that a beating heart means life. And anyone who takes life is guilty of murder.
Keep up the good fight, Governor. This is the most important battle between good and evil we face today.
Ruth Weber
Davenport