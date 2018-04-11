Gov. Kim Reynolds is leading Iowa in the right direction. Her tax plan is fiscally responsible and makes sure that all of us hardworking Iowans are keeping more of what we make.
No one knows better than Reynolds the importance of how every dollar counts. Under this plan, a typical family of four making $55,000 will see a 10 percent tax cut next year.
The governor’s plan is well thought out and provides for safeguards so the fiscally irresponsible tax cutting that happened in Kansas cannot happen here. Her common sense approach leads to more money in all of our pockets with the largest savings going to low- and middle-class families and small businesses.
When you boil it all down, this means more money for our children’s school supplies, a tank of gas, and of course, groceries. Thanks, Governor.
Kyle Apple
Eldridge