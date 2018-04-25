The average property tax bill for a single-family homeowner in Rock Island County was $2,855 in 2017. With the average home value estimated at just under $111,700, that bill brings the average effective property tax rate up to 2.56 percent.
Neighboring Henry County saw a nearly identical rate of 2.55 percent. Both are more than double the national average of 1.17 percent. Both are also higher than the state average of 2.22 percent. Add the 10 percent restaurant tax, the 8.5 percent tax on general merchandise, and the lack of employment opportunities, and you have the perfect storm for the continued economic implosion of Rock Island County.
Now, the Rock Island Preservation Society wants to impose another tax to “preserve” a courthouse that is described as decrepit and too expensive to fix. According to a WQAD news report, it would cost $16 million to renovate the courthouse compared to only $1.5 million to demolish it. Taxing the residents of Rock Island County to preserve this dilapidated building is tantamount to economic blood-sucking. Over my lifetime, I have noticed that members of historical preservation societies always want to use other people’s money to pay for their pet projects. This is not only unfair, it demonstrates contempt for voters who never benefit from those projects.
It is time for hardworking and law abiding citizens to take a stand against special interests' tax scams and to urge the Rock Island County Board to tear it down. Tear down the courthouse and work to reduce the tax burden on Rock Island County residents before our county becomes a desolate wasteland of economic despair due to extreme taxation. We need to look to the future and stop wasting resources on the past.
Jim Uribe
Rock Island