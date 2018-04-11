Regarding Daniel Rodriguez’s Saturday letter to editor: I can't imagine anyone familiar with this program and not mentioning the Rotary Clubs of the world, Rotary International. Actually, the End Polio Now campaign was started by Rotary International in 1979, immunizing children in the Philippines.
There are 33,000 Rotary clubs worldwide in over 200 countries and geographical areas, with a total membership of over 1.2 million. Collectively, these clubs have contributed $1.6 billion and thousands of volunteer hours immunizing children all over the world. Other groups — World Health Organization, UNICEF, Bill Gates Foundation, etc. — have joined the fight. Yes, 99.9 percent of the world is polio free, with only a handful of cases remaining mostly in countries experiencing civil wars or warring factions making it very difficult for volunteers to do their jobs.
But believe me, Rotary will not give up until 100 percent is achieved.
Don Schutter
Davenport
Editor's note: Schutter is a member of Moline Rotary Club.