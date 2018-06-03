We are now into the second year of the alleged Russia collusion probe. Americans want and deserve more than this constant distraction. It is difficult to watch this process propped up by the media by those seeking to destroy the impact of a historic election.
The winning response, however, is not to encourage the dismissal of Robert Mueller or Rod Rosenstein. This principle comes from a place of strength, the United States Constitution, which maintains that no one is above the law. Republicans have always been the loudest champions of this guiding principle. There must be a legally authorized and unimpeded Special Counsel probe; even if we disagree with it.
There is no risk for Republicans or the president in upholding our nation’s principles in this manner. President Trump did not collude with a hostile government. As the process continues, the accurate facts will be revealed, just as is designed by our justice system.
We should simply ignore the Democrat’s strategic distractions. It was a bold vision from Donald Trump, which drove millions of people to the polls in 2016, many inspired to vote for the first time in their lives. It will take much attention to achieve President Trump’s agenda. With such an important mission, the Special Counsel and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein need to complete their jobs so that we can all focus on “Making American Great Again.”
Judy Davidson
Bettendorf
Editor's note: Davidson is former chair of Scott County Republicans and State Central Committee member.