On March 14, one month after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students spoke up. All over the nation, students chose to make their voices heard by walking out, or by doing other activities. We, the members of the school board of the Davenport Community School District (DCSD), are so proud of the students of our four high schools and three middle schools who walked out, respectfully remembered the 17 deaths in Florida, and then walked back into class. Part of the job of secondary education is to prepare students to be citizens of a nation and world in which diversity of opinion abounds. Indeed, the vision statement of the DCSD includes the phrase, “prepares all students to compete in a global society.”
Students at Davenport’s four high schools and three middle schools showed that they are gleaning those lessons, and that they are respectful, articulate, serious, and mature. Those that chose to make their voices heard by walking out did so without major incident. Those that chose to make their voices heard by not walking out also did so without incident. We couldn’t be happier to see our students demonstrating their ability to make a statement in a calm, considerate way. The walkouts were not school sponsored events, nor were they sanctioned by the district. Yet students still made their own, personal choices to speak outside of school or to speak inside the school. Good things are happening in Davenport, and we want our students to know that we hear them, whatever they say.
Allison L. Beck
Davenport
Editor's note: Beck serves as a member of Davenport School Board. It was co-signed by fellow board members Julie DeSalvo, Dan Gosa, Linda Hayes, Ralph Johanson and Clyde Mayfield.