The Sunday editorial about suspensions and especially the special education services in the Davenport schools is misleading.
The editorial implied that special education services are some kind of punishment which singles out minority students. It does a great disservice to the students who receive those services, to the teachers, counselors, administrators and Area Education Agency personnel who recommend and act on those services, and to the parents who want their children to learn in the most productive and least restrictive way possible.
First, special education is not a punishment. Students who have difficulty learning or functioning are recommended for those services so they can learn in a way that works for them. The ultimate goal is to have children become adults with a sound educational background and strong life skills so they can function productively in the world outside the school.
Second, students cannot just be "put into" special education for no reason. Students have to be recommended for special education services and tested to see if the services are necessary. Then an Individualized Education Program (IEP) can be developed, which will specifically identify the help the student needs. Parents, classroom teachers, guidance counselors, and administrators are all part of the process.
To imply that the Davenport schools are deliberately throwing students into special education is distorted. I suspect more students may need those services but may not get them because the district will become overly cautious.
I teach, although not in Davenport. But I pay my taxes in Davenport, and the school district is being unfairly maligned.
Connie King
Davenport