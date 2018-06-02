In the recent survey, the Scott County primary candidates touched on a broad mix of needs. They missed the target. The priority solution to all the causes cited is simple: 1. The need for a "strategic plan" that indicates what we want Scott County to be and 2. The understanding that job attraction/creation is the "engine" that makes it all happen.
Without dramatic new job creation now, today, as the primary objective, the programs cited for support can never receive the funding needed. Not the arsenal, the airport, mental health, schools nor police and fire services. The money is not there without implementing significant tax increases that no one wants. But new jobs create new housing needs. Additional jobs add new working families and new students to help stem the tide of declining school enrollments. New jobs generate economic activity to help add new retailers to our malls.
New business attraction may incur short-term costs that exceed short-term benefits. But a new home, office, warehouse built today will contribute to an ongoing municipal tax base well into the future. New working families will enhance our quality of life as seen in counties whose growth has outperformed that of Scott County.
What to do? Vote for candidates who support aggressive job growth programs now. This year. When elected, insist that they make it happen.
Don Gibeault
Davenport