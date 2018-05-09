I wish to thank the two contributors to the Letters to the Editor in the Monday Quad-City Times. There's nothing like coming out swinging against individuals who don’t think the same way you do.
To single out a legislator who happens to be part-owner of the Quad-Cities River Bandits for voting his conscience and to tell the government to stay out of women’s ovaries does not bode well for the intelligence of the pro-choice cause. The legislator was not the only one who voted for life. This country, still remains a democracy that consists of officials elected by the majority of voters. The comments made toward this particular state senator reeks of sour grapes in the sense that the writer's choice did not win the last election and Sen. Roby Smith did and is in position to vote as he feels the people want him to vote and with his beliefs on the table also.
Thank goodness in this particular case. And thinly veiled? This issue has been forthcoming for some time and is gaining strength by the majority of the people in this country that the time has come to quit destroying the future by aborting babies. There was no cloak and dagger aspect to the vote, and if one wanted to win the vote then one should have campaigned harder to get the necessary votes to head it off. Thank goodness for your laziness in not doing so.
The lines were drawn long ago between the different factions and as it stands right now the pro-life side can hope to hear many heartbeats that may change the minds of expectant mothers who may be contemplating abortion.
Brian Dugan
LeClaire