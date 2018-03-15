I applaud Mr. Keith’s suggestion that we do our own research in his March 13 letter to the editor. So I started by looking up the source of his information, Global Research. It turns out that this is the website for the Centre for Research on Globalization, which is a very impressive name. Deeper investigation reveals that it is run by Michel Chossudovsky, a conspiracy theorist who, for example, has claimed that the Sept. 11 attacks were not committed by Islamic terrorists, but were instead staged as a pretext for war in the Middle East.
The article cited by Mr. Keith ironically claims that gun control advocates cherry-pick their statistics while simultaneously doing the same thing.
I am sure that it comes as no surprise to Quad-City Times readers that there are extreme and highly biased opinions on both sides of the gun control issue. However, most of us are capable of putting the emotional rhetoric aside and supporting efforts to reduce the dangers that firearms can pose to the public.
William Hixon
Davenport