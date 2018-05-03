The state audit of Davenport Schools' special education, and Sunday's editorial, paint a bleak picture. I wonder how much research has been done to find a reason for the numbers in this audit.
I spent 10 years as a guest teacher in Davenport. I quit teaching due to the students' class disruption, disrespect, and failure to accept responsibility for their actions.
Beyond the behavior in school, look at the number of criminal actions by young people in Davenport. We need to look outside of the schools to help find reasons for the statistics in this audit.
Richard Thomas
Davenport