High school students should fear adults.
If a student gets upset under the supervision of a school employee, the student may be committed under the Baker Act. A harmless opinion may lead a student to a life time of forced drugging. A student should be vary careful to keep all opinions to themselves or risk life in a mental health institution. A visit to the principal's office may lead to a unforeseen nightmare for a student.
The Baker Act has made America an evil, oppressive state. A student doesn't have to break the law to end up behind locked doors. The government is out to limit students freedom and use of firearms. Keeping your nose clean and being a decent, law-abiding citizen isn't enough for the adults these days.
Mike Maschmann
Park View