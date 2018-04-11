I am asking you to contact your federal representative and urge them to ensure that the special counsel investigation into the 2016 presidential election reaches a successful conclusion. It is extremely important to our democracy, and to our political system, to understand the facts about any foreign interference in our 2016 election, and any unlawful acts during the campaign, so that we can adequately address these issues.
During the 1968 presidential campaign, Richard Nixon basically committed treason by ordering H.R. Haldeman to use a secret back-channel to South Vietnam to sabotage President Lyndon B. Johnson’s peace talks between North and South Vietnam. The peace talks stalled, Nixon was elected president, and the Vietnam War went on for another five years.
During his first term, Nixon created the Committee for the Re-election of the President (CRP). Campaign contributions to the CRP were used to pay for a massive undercover campaign aimed at discrediting Democratic presidential candidates and disrupting their campaigns. This operation became public in June 1972 when CRP operatives broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. to steal information. Nixon won a second term, but the Department of Justice assigned a special counsel to investigate Nixon’s 1972 campaign. The subsequent cover-up and obstruction of justice caused Nixon to resign in 1974.
Does any of this sound familiar? History can, and does, repeat itself. Please support the special counsel investigation by contacting your representative in Congress.
Richard Patterson
Hampton