To the future generations:
I am sorry. I apologize. The landfills are filling up. There are large floating trash islands in our oceans. Water levels are becoming low and or contaminated. Ice bergs are melting. Breathing problems are increasing. I need to change.
It’s 2018. I am sorry I am so late. I am on board now. I had plenty of excuses for not realizing the impact of my life on others. Time, knowledge, life in general made me uninformed, clueless, and careless.
I have done some things so far but all was really for my benefit. Save money, save gas, save time. It was done to benefit me. This along with everyone else has led us to this crisis. I am sorry.
My personal quest: Become informed. Become observant. Become aware. Become helpful. Become inventive. I start now. I can help. There are things I can do. The first step is to see the problem. To the future generations: There is a problem. I am trying and I will change.
Charlene Lange
Iowa City