April 8-14 is National Library Week and the Davenport Public Library will be celebrating along with libraries across the nation. If you're not a regular library user, you're missing out on a lot.
Visit the library or the library's website and you'll see the many programs, opportunities and services the library offers. You'll find a wide variety of programs for a wide variety of ages, from preschool story hour to estate and financial planning programs. There's teen gaming, crafting, book clubs and many others.
In addition to books, CDs and DVDs you can even check-out passes to the Figge Art Museum, River Music Experience and Quad-City Symphony. You can also check-out technology, such as video streaming devices, scanners, mobile hot spots and many more.
Through the library, you can access many information databases or you can take a trip back in time in the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center. The library has so much to offer. Check it out.
Steve Imming
Davenport
Editor's note: Imming is president of Davenport Public Library Board of Trustees