The struggle for comprehensive health care in the United States continues, however there are a few bright spots where bipartisanship has helped consumers. The Senate passed the Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2017 due to the efforts of U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, along with U.S. representatives Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, and Joe Kennedy III, D-Massachusetts. This bill moved quickly through Congress because both parties recognized the importance of affordable and accessible hearing health care. The Act will make OTC hearing aids available to adults with mild to moderate hearing loss at a much lower cost. The Food and Drug Administration will regulate this new category of OTC hearing aids to ensure they meet the same high standards that all other medical devices must meet.
U.S. Reps. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, and Pete Olson, R-Texas, co-sponsored another bipartisan success, which addresses diabetes care.
President Trump signed S. 920 creating the National Clinical Care Commission Act bringing together the best clinical endocrinologists, specialists and health care professionals in search of a cure for diabetes. They will identify gaps in care, eliminate duplication across all federal agencies, identify best practices, evaluate existing programs, and maximize effectiveness of diabetes research.
These are just two examples of the power of bipartisan cooperation to improve health care. Write or call your representatives and encourage them to reach across the aisle to create the world’s best health care system for all Americans.
Doug McCollum
Rock Island