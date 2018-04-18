I am writing with regard to Mr. Erbst’s recent letter, but not to discuss the topic of gun control. Instead I am concerned about his portrayal of our country as two opposing groups, the Democrats (liberals) and the Republicans (conservatives). People seem to feel attacked by “the other,” who invariably is depicted as evil. Just as there are many variations of “conservative,” there are many variations of “liberal,” and there are other political persuasions who are neither.
There are negative forces trying to keep us from listening to one another and from finding common ground. Let’s stop painting each other with sweeping negative generalizations. Just because a specific group of people participate in a violent act does not mean an entire group advocates violence. We have seen masked agitators overturning cars in Berkeley, as well as self-described Nazis who killed a woman in Charlottesville.
We cannot solve problems until we can listen to one another. Don’t we all want a healthy economy, a clean environment, affordable health care, and safe schools? We have to stop listening to the voices telling us to hate the “other.” Haven’t we learned that the primary goal of the Russians has been to sow discord?
Whenever you hear people screaming at each other on two sides of an issue, ask yourself, what ideas are being left out of the conversation? Tribalism is too easy and regressive, and is fed by separate news sources. Be an independent thinker and check the facts.
Lori McCollum
Rock Island