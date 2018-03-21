Regardless of political persuasion, these challenging times are a blessing for those ready and ripe for repentance.
Some declare Jesus Christ is their personal and political savior. But how many allow themselves and others to make a “yes” a no and a “no” a yes? They enable bearing false witness, adultery, and embracing mammon. They fail at protecting the foreigner, orphans, widows and poor when God repeatedly reminds us all where we have come from in scripture. Why give multiple mulligans to those who make no effort at all to try and become meek, poor in spirit, peacemakers and mock those that try?
Some decry the racism and oppression but fail to see, account for the tribal consciousness embedded in their own behavior. We’re told to be wary of the plank(s) in our eyes when trying to pluck a speck from others.’ We worship a being who forgave people when they didn’t know it was oppression, torture and murder they were committing. But how many of you are ready to assassinate characters over perceived “micro-aggressions?"
Why ingest the body and blood of Christ if you fail to allow transformation on a cellular level? What good is it to believe in bodily resurrection if you’re not even willing to crucify ego? Why seek heaven if you avoid surrendering to experiences of God’s presence and agape here and now? What good is it to go to church on Sunday if it fails to change anything of real consequence the other six days? Our times call for real repentance.
Brandon Bufe
Davenport