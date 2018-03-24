Why did "The Donald" congratulate Putin via phone call and not mention the poison gas attack in Britain? Russia's cyberattacks against America affirmed by 17 espionage agencies weren't mentioned during President Trump's friendly conversation with Russia's murderous despot.
In the early 1990s, Trump owed $4 billion to 70 banks. Wall Street turned its back on Trump. American banks stopped doing business with him.
Corrupt Russian industrial bosses needed a place to park their money and real estate was an attractive solution. As long as Trump ask no questions the Russians were willing to put their money in Trump's properties. One Russian oligarch paid Trump $95 million for one Florida property. Reuters found people with Russian addresses or passports invested millions of dollars in seven Trump properties.
In 2014 Trump boasted, "I know Russia better than anybody.” He then picked people with ties to Russia who tweaked the Republican Party platform in a way that pleased Putin and then met secretly 19 times with the Russians.
How deep Trump's Russian ties can be perceived by viewing Trump's tax returns. Every president but Trump has released tax info to the public. What is he hiding? Why is he discrediting the FBI, the CIA, the NSA, his own Attorney General, and many leading Republicans? As stated by Trump on the campaign trail, "If you're not guilty why act like it?"
Jim Turley
Eldridge