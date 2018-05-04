President Trump's Cabinet has been characterized by many different media outlets as "very conservative," a "Conservative dream team," "an unorthodox team" and "popular with conservatives." The operative word is "conservative" and it is by no doubt the wealthiest Cabinet in modern history.
Perhaps, some of Trump's selections could be described in words such as corrupt, incompetent, destructors, or all three.
For instance, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Director Ben Carson doesn't understand cutting the budget that helps low income families to secure housing is inappropriate. He doesn't realize purchasing furnishings for himself at the tune of $31,000 is insensitive, incompetent and corrupt.
Or Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, Scott Pruitt who flies first class on the taxpayer's dime to avoid people who bother him because of his destructive policies. He also has numerous actions as an envoy to mining and drilling lobbies, as well as his ethical and financial violations.
Probably the most incompetent member would be U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos who wants to cut the education budget and divert taxpayer's money to more private and charter schools. DeVos has done little to help those students, who were defrauded by for-profit institutions such as Trump University, receive refunds.
These are just a few of Trump's selections to "drain the swamp," but these and others in his Cabinet, as well as some of his White House staff, have shown scandalous and questionable ethics, starting at the top.
Jennifer Reed
Coal Valley