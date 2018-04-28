In a letter published here April 6, entitled “Christians mustn't ignore Trump's faults” the writer criticizes Trump's morality and Christians who do not condemn that morality. In particular, he accuses the president of “lacking moral character, compassion, and social justice.” The writer's entitled to his opinion, but when someone criticizes on generalities, it leaves the accused with no means of defense. I would like the writer to tell me where he's coming from because I'm a Christian who agrees with Trump's moral convictions. I will explain my convictions and compare them to the two most recent presidents.
Moral character: I consider-late term abortion, and the support thereof, a moral abomination. I believe it is immoral to pass laws that force people to disobey their moral beliefs. Trump does not condone either. Obama did.
Lack of compassion: I find anything that dumps more debt on my grandchildren in order to benefit the present generation a lack of compassion. I consider abortion a lack of compassion. These are not supported by Trump. They were by Obama.
Social justice to me is everyone being judged under the same standards. I do believe in Congress legislating to make things fairer, but I do not condone law breaking to achieve that end. Trump has taken that position on immigration. Democrat's preference is to overlook our immigration laws.
Robert Stickling
Blue Grass