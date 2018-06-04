I am responding to a letter by Leslie Bell who said he had trouble understanding the logic of my April 28 response to an April 6 letter from Jim Harder: “Christians Mustn't Ignore Trump's Faults.” Combining the two letters, I found zero facts. Everyone is entitled to his opinion, but when you indict a man (and his followers) the charges against him should be stated.
I will clarify my opinion that Trump is a greater supporter of Christian beliefs than is the entire Democratic Party.
First: With the intention of passing the debt on to later generations; it is immoral to spend more than we have.
Second: When millions of people around the world are awaiting permission to immigrate legally to this country; it is immoral to allow millions of others to walk in without making any effort.
Third: Choosing which laws to enforce and which to ignore is immoral.
Fourth: It is unconstitutional and immoral to make laws that make it illegal to practice one's faith.
Fifth: Seven justices believing abortion should be legal does not make it morally acceptable. God had already written the dissenting opinion.
Sixth: Making a treaty that protects only the present generation is immoral.
Seventh: The moral acceptability of a presidential candidate is decided by the electorate, not the Ninth Circuit Court.
Eighth: Allowing entitlement trust funds to go bankrupt for fear of making an unpopular decision is immoral.
Ninth: Political correctness is not a justification for immoral action.
Robert Stickling
Blue Grass